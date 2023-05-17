Travis d’Arnaud back behind the plate as Braves wrap up series with Rangers

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a six-game road trip Wednesday evening when they take on the Texas Rangers in the rubber match of a three-game series. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves while the Rangers will go with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Sean Murphy is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup. Ozzie Albies moves back into the third spot in the order. Travis d’Arnaud will get the start behind the plate and will bat sixth. Orlando Arcia will hit eighth while Michael Harris drops to the ninth spot.

For the Rangers, Corey Seager was activated from the injured list prior to Wednesday’s game and will DH and bat second. Robbie Grossman drops to the sixth spot in the order. Ezequiel Duran, who homered Tuesday, sticks at shortstop and will bat seventh.

Rangers starting lineup for May 17 vs. Atlanta pic.twitter.com/l79KaKezY1 — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) May 17, 2023

First pitch for Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.