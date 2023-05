The Atlanta Braves will wrap up their road trip Wednesday evening when they face the Texas Rangers in the rubber match of a three game series. The Braves took the opener Monday 12-0 before falling Tuesday 7-4. Wednesday’s game will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Spencer Strider and Nathan Eovaldi.

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 8:05 p.m ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Pregame Notes