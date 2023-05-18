 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Michael Harris, comeback win, more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Wednesday

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Braves News

Sam took a look at why Michael Harris’ sophomore season hasn’t matched his rookie season so far.

The Braves mounted a much-needed comeback to win the game and the series in Texas.

MLB News

Dustin May will be out for a while (4-6 weeks) with a flexor strain.

Manny Machado fractured his hand but is somehow only expected to miss a few days.

Walker Buehler may return late this season from Tommy John.

There was another New York starting pitcher suspended for sticky stuff, but on the other team this time.

More From Battery Power

