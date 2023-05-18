Braves News: Michael Harris, comeback win, more

Braves News
Sam took a look at why Michael Harris’ sophomore season hasn’t matched his rookie season so far.
The Braves mounted a much-needed comeback to win the game and the series in Texas.
MLB News
Dustin May will be out for a while (4-6 weeks) with a flexor strain.
Manny Machado fractured his hand but is somehow only expected to miss a few days.
Walker Buehler may return late this season from Tommy John.
There was another New York starting pitcher suspended for sticky stuff, but on the other team this time.
