Daily Hammer Podcast: Big Team Victory For Braves

They just continue to bounce back.

Yes, the Braves may be 2-5 over their past seven games, but they were able to enter an off-day on Thursday in fun fashion with a come from behind, 6-5 win over the Rangers. The bullpen was incredible, the offense had many players produce big hits, and of course Ronald Acuna Jr. went deep again. It was an impressive way to end the road trip against a quality opponent.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.