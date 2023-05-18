Braves announce Quikrete as first jersey patch partner

Well, the halcyon days of having an Atlanta Braves uniform devoid of third-party advertisement is rapidly drawing to an end:

On the plus side, at least the assortment of companies associated with Quikrete are relatively free of controversy and problematic behavior (to my knowledge). On the minus side: (1) no more clean, non-ad-laden uniforms; and (2) nothing says “a sunny afternoon with the fam at the ballpark” like ready-mix concrete products, I guess.

The Braves join a number of other teams that have committed to this type of sponsorship, though as far as I can tell, less than half of the league has secured a sponsor at this point. In case you didn’t want to read the press release, this sponsorship deal lasts for five seasons, and the debut of the patch will be this Friday, May 19, when the Braves return home to play the Mariners on Apple TV+.