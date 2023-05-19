 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 41: Strange road trip, where the rotation stands, Soroka, Smith-Shawver, Matt Olson and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later.

By Stephen Tolbert
In Episode 41 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about and strange and frustrating road trip that did end a good note, plus all the complications around the rotation and what the plan might be going forward. The guys also discuss the incredible season of Orlando Arcia and the somewhat strange season of Matt Olson.

