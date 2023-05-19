Braves News: New jersey patch unveiled, Mariners series on deck, and more

We can say goodbye to advertisement-free threads, as the Atlanta Braves revealed their first jersey patch partner in Quikrete. The sponsorship will last for five seasons.

The concrete manufacturer’s logo will appear on the right sleeve of the Braves’ threads and debut on-field tonight against the Seattle Mariners.

“We are proud to have our hometown team wear our iconic yellow bag Quikrete logo on their sleeve,” said Quikrete CEO Will Magill. “It’s exciting to deepen our relationship with the Atlanta Braves as we work to connect with Braves Country and Major League Baseball fans through this first-of-its-kind partnership.”

Team jersey ads began in 2023 with the San Diego Padres first promoting Motorola on their jerseys. Since then, eight other clubs have joined in with jersey advertising.

More Braves News:

The Braves kick off a ten-game home stand with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners, beginning tonight. Bryce Elder will get the start in the series opener.

Michael Soroka made a promising start for Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing just one run in 4.2 innings. More in the minor league recap.

The starting rotation, AJ Smith-Shawver’s promotion, and more are all discussed in the latest Braves Mailbag.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps the huge series win in Arlington.

MLB News:

The New York Yankees placed catcher Jose Trevino on the 10-day injured list after suffering a hamstring strain. In a corresponding move, catcher Ben Rortvedt was recalled.

The Washington Nationals signed outfielder Franmil Reyes to a minor league deal. The contract includes opt-out dates of June 16 and July 1.