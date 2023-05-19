Braves place Dylan Lee on injured list, reinstate Lucas Luetge

The injury bug continues to bite the Atlanta Braves. The team announced Friday that reliever Dylan Lee has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Lucas Luetge was reinstated from the injured list to take Lee’s spot on the active roster.

Lee is the latest Braves pitcher to go down in what has been an injury plagued season. Lee has emerged as one of Atlanta’s key relievers and has appeared in 20 games this season while posting a 3.10 ERA and a 3.35 FIP in 20 1/3 innings. He served as an opener back on May 10 against Boston tossing 2 2/3 hitless innings. He made one appearance in Toronto and was then hit hard in Texas allowing six hits and three runs (two earned) in 1 1/3 innings.

Luetge was placed on the injured list back on April 17 due to bicep inflammation. He made one rehab appearance with Mississippi, tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings. Luetge has appeared in five games this season where he allowed eight hits and six runs in 6 2/3 innings.