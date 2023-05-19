Filed under: Atlanta Braves Scores and Standings Braves vs. Mariners GameThread: 5/19/2023 Bryce Elder vs. Bryce Miller By Ivan the Great May 19, 2023, 6:50pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs. Mariners GameThread: 5/19/2023 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images I feel like I’ve typed “Battle of the Bryces” enough at this point. Handy dandy Statcast graphic, and we’re out. More From Battery Power Braves deploy usual suspects to back Elder in Battle of the Bryces Updated Atlanta Braves Roster Braves place Dylan Lee on injured list, reinstate Lucas Luetge Battle of the Bryces: Elder, Miller to tangle as Braves host Mariners Battery Power TV: Operating at G.O.D. mode, Ronald Acuña Jr. has that MVP look Braves select Charlie Culberson’s contract, move Ehire Adrianza to 60-day IL Loading comments...
Loading comments...