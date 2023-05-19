 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jesse Chavez to start bullpen game Saturday for Braves

Atlanta will go with another bullpen game Saturday against the Mariners

By Kris Willis
Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves got their homestand off on a good note Friday night defeating the Seattle Mariners 6-2. After the game, Brian Snitker confirmed that Atlanta will go with a bullpen game Saturday with Jesse Chavez getting the start.

The other option for Saturday seemed to be calling up Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett. However, with them coming off an off day Thursday while not having to go deep into the bullpen Friday night, a bullpen game makes some sense. Friday’s game began a stretch of 13-straight games without an off day for Atlanta, so this could be the last opportunity for a bullpen game before June.

Chavez will be making his first start of the season Saturday. He has appeared in 21 games and has a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings. Rookie left-hander Jared Shuster is penciled in to start Sunday’s game.

