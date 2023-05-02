Braves News: Atlanta splits doubleheader, Ronald Acuna Jr. day-to-day and more

Monday had its ups and down for the Braves, but fortunately, they were able to get a split in the double-header while also avoiding serious injuries to any key players. The positives from Monday were the offense being in full swing (pun intended) and Charlie Morton once again pitched well enough to win. However, in both games, the bullpen once again had its struggles, including giving up the lead that lead to a loss in the second game.

Of course, the other big news of the day was Ronald Acuna Jr. being hit by a pitch during the first at-bat of the second game. Initially, Acuna Jr.’s reaction sparked a bit of concern as he was removed from the contest. Fortunately, he will just be day-to-day with a contusion. While Atlanta will, as always, be cautious, they will also look to get him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Braves News

The Braves will continue their early May tour one the NL East as they will take on the Marlins this week.

Other highlights from Monday included two three-run home runs from Sean Murphy in Game 1 and a big three run triple by Eddie Rosario in Game 2.

Spencer Strider was not at his best on Monday, and unfortunately saw his historic 9+ strikeout streak come to an end.

MLB News