Daily Hammer Podcast: Some Ups, Some Downs from a busy Monday

Monday’s double header had plenty of action for the Braves. Fortunately, they earned a split and Ronald Acuna Jr. avoided serious injury. However, despite Sean Murphy and Eddie Rosario performing well at the plate, the Braves bullpen once again struggled. However, better times will hopefully be ahead for the pen, as well as Austin Riley and Matt Olson.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more via the Daily Hammer.

