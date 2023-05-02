 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Some Ups, Some Downs from a busy Monday

The Braves series win over the Mets was a nice start to the week.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Monday’s double header had plenty of action for the Braves. Fortunately, they earned a split and Ronald Acuna Jr. avoided serious injury. However, despite Sean Murphy and Eddie Rosario performing well at the plate, the Braves bullpen once again struggled. However, better times will hopefully be ahead for the pen, as well as Austin Riley and Matt Olson.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more via the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

