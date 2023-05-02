Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the lineup for Braves in series opener against Marlins

The lineups are out for tonight's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, and Braves fans were treated to some very good news when they took a look at the top of the order. Instead of seeing a replacement, we got to see a very familiar place in his customary spot as the leadoff hitter.

Here's Atlanta's lineup:

After being reported as being "day-to-day" after he sustained a shoulder contusion yesterday, Ronald Acuña Jr. has returned after missing basically 8.2 innings yesterday. It's definitely a welcome sight to see him in the lineup after that scary moment to start off the second half of yesterday's doubleheader.

The top five of Atlanta's lineup is the same as it was for Game 1 of the series, except Eddie Rosario is playing left field instead of playing as a Designated Hitter. The DH for tonight will be Marcell Ozuna, who currently has the lowest fWAR in all of baseball among hitters who have at least 60 plate appearances so far this season. Let's just hope for the best, y'all.

Meanwhile, here's how the Marlins are shaping up for tonight's contest:

Tonight’s #Marlins lineup against Atlanta and Bryce Elder:



-Marlins (16-13) are 2nd in the division behind ATL

-Sandy Alcantara on the mound

-Elder gave up 4 runs in 5.1 IP last week against Miami

-Xavier Edwards called up

-Avi Garcia to the 10-day IL (back tightness) pic.twitter.com/3qRwe5JGcu — Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchikCJN) May 2, 2023

After batting sixth on Sunday against the Cubs, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now at the top of the lineup for tonight's game. Old friend Jorge Soler has also moved up from batting cleanup to hitting second, Yuli Gurriel is replacing Garrett Cooper at first base, while Luis Arraez is on cleanup duty at second base. Jesús Sánchez goes from pinch hitting on Sunday to starting here on Tuesday, Jacob Stallings is starting at catcher in place of Nick Fortes and Jon Berti has gone from leading off to being the ninth man in the lineup. I said a lot to say that the Marlins have made a bunch of changes from when they faced the Cubs on Sunday.

Tonight's game at loanDepot Park in Miami has a scheduled start time of 6:40 PM E.T. and will be aired on Bally Sports South.