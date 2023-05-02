 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Marlins Game Thead: 5/2/2023

The divisional road trip for the Braves continues onto Miami

By Demetrius Bell
/ new
Washington Nationals v. Miami Marlins Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After making their first visit to New York for the 2023 season, the Atlanta Braves are keeping their divisional road trip going as they head down to South Beach to face off against the Miami Marlins. While the Braves have historically had a very good time taking on the Marlins in this particular ballpark, Miami's gotten off to a solid start to the season and nothing can be taken for granted against this team — as evidenced by what happened at the end of the series in Cobb County.

Bryce Elder has a chance to redeem himself after getting knocked around a bit against this Marlins team last Wednesday, while Sandy Alcantara is trying to finally find his usual groove of getting super deep into games. This should be an exciting game, so let's sit back and watch!

