This Day in Braves History: May 20

Braves Franchise History

1947 - The Boston Braves fall to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in a game that features 22 hits that are all singles.

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves play their 13th home game and surpass the attendance total for the previous season, when the franchise played in Boston.

2001 - The Braves beat the Giants 11-6, but Barry Bonds homered twice and became just the 23rd player in major league history with five homers in two games.

MLB History

1919 - Babe Ruth hits his first career grand slam and picks up the win on the mound as the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Browns 6-4 at Sportsman’s Park.

1932 - Paul Waner ties a major league record with four doubles in one game.

1941 - Lefty Grove wins his 20th straight game at Fenway Park which is the longest home park streak in the major leagues.

1948 - Joe DiMaggio hits for the cycle and drives in six runs in a 13-2 win over the White Sox.

1959 - The Tigers beat the Yankees 13-6 and drop New York to last place for the first time in 19 years.

1978 - Willie Stargell homered in a 6-0 win over the Montreal Expos at Stade Olympique. The homer is estimated to have traveled 535 feet, which is the longest homer in the ballpark’s history. It is Stargell’s 407th homer of his career, tying him with Duke Snider on the all-time list.

1983 - Phillies lefty Steve Carlton passes Walter Johnson to move into second place on the all-time strikeout list.

1984 - Roger Clemens earns his first major league victory as the Red Sox beat the Twins 5-4.

1988 - Mike Schmidt hits his 535th career home run to pass Jimmie Foxx and move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time list.

1991 - Jeff Reardon picks up his 300th career save in a 3-0 win by the Red Sox over the Brewers.

1999 - Robin Ventura becomes the first player in major league history to hit a grand slam in both games of a doubleheader.

2006 - Barry Bonds hits career home run No. 714 tying Babe Ruth on the all-time list.

2008 - Mike Piazza announces his retirement.

2017 - The White Sox sign Cuban outfielder Luis Robert to a $25 million contract.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.