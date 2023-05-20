Braves News: Dylan Lee placed on injured list, Jesse Chavez to start bullpen game, more

The Atlanta Braves pitching staff took another hit after the club placed left-handed reliever Dylan Lee on the 15-day injured list. Lee is experiencing inflammation in his left shoulder. The move is retroactive to May 17.

In a corresponding move, Lucas Luetge was returned from his rehab assignment and will fill Lee’s spot on the active roster.

28-year-old Lee has played a huge role in the bullpen this season, tossing 20.1 frames and fanning 23. He did earn one start back in early May and lasted 2.2 hitless innings against the Boston Red Sox. He has put together a 3.10 ERA and will be yet another blow to the Braves’ injury-plagued pitching staff.

More Braves News:

The Braves are rolling with a bullpen game this evening for game two against the Seattle Mariners, and Jesse Chavez gets the nod. This will be the first start of the season for Chavez.

The Braves rallied late Friday night to complete a 6-2 comeback win over the Seattle Mariners. Orlando Arcia delivered the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

The Braves selected the contract of Charlie Culberson, which may mark the most unexpected move of the day. In a corresponding move, Ehire Adrianza was returned from his rehab assignment and placed on the 60-day injured list.

AJ Smith-Shawver is finally getting recognition from Fangraphs, where he was named the 86th best prospect.

Chad Pinder and Dereck Rodriguez, who the Braves recently claimed off of waivers, made their debuts with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. More in the minor league recap.

Tune into the latest episode of Battery Power TV to analyze Ronald Acuña Jr.’s MVP-worthy start, Michael Harris II’s slump, and more.

Episode 41 of the Podcast to be Named Later recaps the latest road trip, discusses starting rotation complications, and more.

MLB News:

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Friday. Outfielder Cody Bellinger was placed on the injured list with a contusion on his left knee. Reliever Keegan Thompson was demoted back to Triple-A Iowa, and first baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment.

The Houston Astros activated second baseman Jose Altuve on Friday. He made his season debut in a 5-1 Astros win.

The New York Mets selected the contract of catcher Gary Sanchez. The former All-Star is officially back in the majors after spending some time in Triple-A Syracuse.

Milwaukee Brewers lefty Wade Miley is expected to miss six to eight weeks after being diagnosed with a strain in the back of his throwing shoulder.

The San Diego Padres are expected to place 3B Manny Machado on the injured list with a fractured hand.