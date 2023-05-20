Braves roll out the regulars against Logan Gilbert in bullpen game

The Braves are running with their most standard lineup, with Riley staying down at cleanup and Murphy remaining at third, with Austin Riley struggling as he has. The lineup is identical to the one from Friday, so there isn’t that much to say. Eddie Rosario bats fifth, which seems a bit high for my preference, but I’m not the manager. Ozuna stays in the lineup at DH, batting seventh.

Meanwhile, the Mariners did at least make one change, with Cal Raleigh ceding the catcher spot for Tom Murphy. Teoscar Hernandez and Taylor Trammell swap who is the designated hitter vs playing the field. The Braves’ lineup’s statcast profile has a lot more red and bright red in it, but I think it would be fair to say that Seattle has a distinct pitching advantage going into this game, so this seems set to be a fairly even matchup, which is reflected by the Braves only being -130 favorites.