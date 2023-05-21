This Day in Braves History: Rafael Ramirez has four doubles against Cubs

Braves Franchise History

1919 - The Braves acquire Jim Thorpe from the Giants for the waiver price of $1,500. Thorpe will appear in 60 games for Boston.

1985 - Vince Coleman hits an inside-the-park home run for his first major league home run to help the Cardinals beat the Braves 6-3. Bob Horner homered twice for Atlanta in the loss.

1986 - Rafael Ramirez records four doubles for the Braves in a 9-8 win over the Cubs in 13 innings.

2000 - Brian Jordan has four hits, including two homers, and drives in seven to help the Braves to a 12-6 win over the Padres. Andres Galarraga was a perfect 5-for-5 in the game.

2015 - Will Smith is ejected in the seventh inning for having rosin and sunscreen on his forearm in a 10-1 loss to the Braves. Smith will be suspended for eight games following the incident.

2021 - The Braves unload on the Pirates homering seven times, including a pair of grand slams, in a 20-1 win. Austin Riley homers twice. Ronald Acuna Jr. and pitch-hitter Ehire Adrianza account for the grand slams.

MLB History

1904 - Boston Americans shortstop Bill O’Neill sets a record by committing six errors in a 13-inning, 5-3 loss to the Browns.

1930 - Babe Ruth homers in three consecutive at-bats in the first game of a doubleheader against the A’s. Ruth will turn around and hit right handed against Jack Quinn in the ninth but will switch back to his normal side after two strikes and strikeout.

1947 - Six Yankees players including Joe Dimaggio receive $100 fines for not fulfilling contract requirements for promotional duties for the team.

1948 - Joe Dimaggio hits for the cycle and homers twice in a 13-2 blowout win over the White Sox.

1950 - Ralph Kiner records a 475-foot triple for the Pirates in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants at the Polo Grounds.

1959 - Major League owners decline the option to add new teams to the existing American and National Leagues.

1968 - Billy Williams sets a new record for outfielders by playing in his 695th consecutive game in a 6-5 win by the Cubs over the Phillies.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.