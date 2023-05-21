Jared Shuster gets the start as the Braves go for series win against Mariners

After suffering a 7-3 loss in a bullpen game Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will be looking to secure a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Jared Shuster will get the start for Atlanta while the Mariners will go with right-hander George Kirby.

The Braves will need some innings from Shuster after using five relievers Saturday night. He rejoined the rotation on the last road trip and turned in a good outing allowing three hits and three runs in five innings against the Rangers while throwing 66 pitches.

Kirby will be making his ninth start of the season and has a 2.45 ERA and a 2.56 FIP in 51 innings this season. He allowed eight hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings in his last start against the Red Sox. Kirby has allowed a total of four runs in 20 2/3 innings in May.

Matt Olson had two hits and homered for the second straight game Saturday. Ronald Acuña Jr. also had two hits, extending his hitting streak to 10-straight games. Marcell Ozuna also added two more hits and extended his hitting streak to seven-straight.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on MLB Network and Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time : Sunday, May 21, 1:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta,Georgia

TV: MLB Network and Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan