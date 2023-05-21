 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis d’Arnaud behind the plate Sunday as Braves wrap up series against Mariners

Sean Murphy gets the day off after catching the first two games of the series.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to get their homestand started with a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. The Braves rallied late to win Friday 6-2. The Mariners answered back with a 7-3 win Saturday to set up Sunday’s rubber match. Jared Shuster will make his fourth start of the season for Atlanta Sunday while the Mariners will go with right-hander George Kirby.

The Braves will go with a slightly different look for Sunday’s series finale. Sean Murphy is out of the lineup after catching the first two games of the series. Austin Riley moves back into the third spot of the order while Travis d’Arnaud slides into the clean up spot.

For the Mariners, Jared Kelenic will DH Sunday and bat fourth. A.J. Pollock gets the start in left and will hit seventh.

Sunday’s game will get underway at 1:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

