 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: May 22

By Kris Willis
/ new
Grover Cleveland

Braves Franchise History

1926 - Cubs pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander is presented with the keys to a Lincoln prior to a game at Wrigley Field. The Braves knock Alexander around and win 7-1. The Cubs will end their homestand and leave Alexander behind before waving him.

MLB History

1907 - Umpire Billy Evans needs a police escort after Tigers manager Hughie Jennings incites a riot.

1922 - The Yankees begin construction on their own stadium located in the Bronx. They have been sharing the Polo Grounds with the Giants since 1913.

1938 - The Dodgers announce contracts to install lights at Ebbets Field. The first night game will be played there on June 15.

1954 - Mickey Mantle goes 4-for-5 with four RBI in support of Alle Reynolds who tosses a 7-0 shutout against the Red Sox.

1958 - Ted Williams hits his 16th career grand slam to help Boston to an 8-5 win over the A’s. The homer ties Williams with Babe Ruth for the second most grand slams in league history.

1988 - Pedro Guerrero throws a bat at David Cone after being hit by a pitch in a 5-2 loss to the Mets. Guerrero will receive a four-game suspension for the bat toss.

1990 - Andre Dawson sets a major league record when he is intentionally walked five times in a 2-1, 16-inning win by the Cubs over the Reds.

1998 - The Mets acquire catcher Mike Piazza from the Marlins in exchange for outfielder Preston Wilson, pitcher Ed Yarnall and a player to be named later.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power