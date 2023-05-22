Braves News: Jared Shuster’s first career win, J.R Ritchie Injury, more

With a doubt, surprise sources of pitching success have been a big part of the Braves excellent start to the season.
From Bryce Elder to Nick Anderson to Michael Tonkin, the Braves have had several arms step up to find success.
On Sunday, the latest Brave to step up and stand out was Jared Shuster. Earning his first career victory on Sunday, Shuster completed six innings while allowing only one earned one. With each start, Shuster has slowly but surely continued to improve and improve his comfort and confidence against opposing lineups. If Shuster can become a reliable source to fill a rotation spot, it will be a great development for the Braves and their bullpen over the next few months.
Braves News
- Unfortunately, injuries to pitchers for the Braves are starting to impact the franchise outside of just the major leagues squad. Top prospect J.R. Ritchie has been sidelined with an elbow injury.
- The level of competition remains tough for Atlanta has they will welcome Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers to Atlanta.
- Brad Rowland welcomes former BPer Eric Cole to the Daily Hammer to discuss all things Braves from the week that was.
MLB News
- The latest Power Rankings at mlb.com proves that the Braves-Dodgers series will be the marquee series in baseball to the start the week, as the two teams rank second and third on the list.
- The Mets are starting to find their groove, as they have now won five straight games after a double-header sweep of Cleveland on Sunday.
- The Dodgers have had their own lack of luck with injuries to the starting rotation as of late, and top prospect Bobby Miller will be called up to make his Major League debut on Tuesday as a result.
- Bryon Buxton was not in the Twins lineup on Sunday after being removed from Saturday’s game with a knee injury.
- The Yankees activated starter Luis Severino from the injured list.
- The Rays have the best record in baseball. They also are seeing a list of potential buyers for the franchise grow over time.
Loading comments...