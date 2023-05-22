Braves News: Jared Shuster’s first career win, J.R Ritchie Injury, more

With a doubt, surprise sources of pitching success have been a big part of the Braves excellent start to the season.

From Bryce Elder to Nick Anderson to Michael Tonkin, the Braves have had several arms step up to find success.

On Sunday, the latest Brave to step up and stand out was Jared Shuster. Earning his first career victory on Sunday, Shuster completed six innings while allowing only one earned one. With each start, Shuster has slowly but surely continued to improve and improve his comfort and confidence against opposing lineups. If Shuster can become a reliable source to fill a rotation spot, it will be a great development for the Braves and their bullpen over the next few months.

Braves News

Unfortunately, injuries to pitchers for the Braves are starting to impact the franchise outside of just the major leagues squad. Top prospect J.R. Ritchie has been sidelined with an elbow injury.

The level of competition remains tough for Atlanta has they will welcome Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers to Atlanta.

Brad Rowland welcomes former BPer Eric Cole to the Daily Hammer to discuss all things Braves from the week that was.

MLB News