Charlie Morton takes the mound as the Braves begin series against the Dodgers

The two best teams in the National League are set to begin a three-game series Monday evening at Truist Park. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet for the first time this season in what could be a playoff preview. Atlanta secured a series win Sunday over the Seattle Mariners, but is just 4-6 over its last 10 games. The Dodgers have lost two straight, but still hold a 1.5 game advantage over the Diamondbacks in the NL West.

Both teams are dealing with injuries in their respective rotations. The Braves continue to operate without Max Fried and Kyle Wright while the Dodgers lost Dustin May and Julio Urias in the last week.

Atlanta pushed Charlie Morton back to Monday to give him a couple of extra days of rest. Morton has pitched well of late and is coming off his best start of the season where he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings in Texas while posting a season-high with 10 strikeouts. He has allowed just two runs and has struck out 17 over his last 12 2/3 innings entering Monday’s start.

The Dodgers will call up rookie right-hander Gavin Stone to make his second career start in Monday’s opener. Stone made his major league debut on May 3 against the Phillies where he allowed eight hits and four earned runs in four innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will carry an 11-game hitting streak into Monday’s game. He is hitting .364/.429/.750 with five home runs and 14 runs scored during the streak. Acuña currently leads the majors with 44 runs scored and is on pace to shatter Dale Murphy’s single-season Atlanta record of 131 set back in 1983. Matt Olson struggled on the Braves’ most recent road trip, but is 5-for-11 with three doubles and two home runs over the first three games of the homestand.

Monday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, May 22, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan