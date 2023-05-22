Sean Murphy returns to the lineup for opener against Dodgers

Charlie Morton will get the start Monday as the Atlanta Braves continue their homestand with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rookie Gavin Stone will make his second career start for the Dodgers.

The Braves will roll out their normal lineup for the series opener with Sean Murphy back behind the plate after getting a day off Sunday. Murphy has put together a monster start to the season hitting .274/.399/.563 with 10 home runs and a 160 wRC+. Marcell Ozuna gets another start as the DH and will bat seventh.

Freddie Freeman will hit second in the opener. Freeman is off to an excellent start in 2023 hitting .321/.394/.547 with a 153 wRC+. He’s had plenty of success against Morton in his career going 8-for-15 with two doubles and two home runs. Max Muncy gets the start at third base and will hit cleanup. Former Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas will be at shortstop and bat ninth.

#Dodgers Lineup vs #Braves RHP Charlie Morton:



Betts RF

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Muncy 3B

Martinez DH

Peralta LF

Vargas 2B

Outman CF

Rojas SS



Gavin Stone P — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 22, 2023

Monday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.