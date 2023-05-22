Braves, Dodgers rain delay updates: Game expected to begin at 8 p.m.

The start of Monday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers has been delayed due to rain. The tarp is currently on the field, but the expectation at this time is that it won’t be a lengthy delay.

We will pass along updates here as they become available.

The start of tonight’s Braves/Dodgers game will be delayed due to weather. We will keep you updated on an estimated start time! — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 22, 2023

Current conditions

It isn’t raining hard, but we will have a delayed start tonight pic.twitter.com/fa7Vd4csc7 — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) May 22, 2023

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET