This Day in Braves History: Atlanta fires Chuck Tanner

Braves Franchise History

1919 - Boston holds Hank Gowdy Day at the ballpark as he plays in his first game after returning from the Army. Gowdy singles on the first pitch he sees but the Braves fall to the Reds 10-4.

1920 - Jack Scott allows three hits as the Braves beat the Reds 7-0.

1928 - Jack Slattery quits as manager of the last place Braves and is replaced by Rogers Hornsby.

1945 - The Braves acquire Mort Cooper from the Cardinals. Cooper had been involved in a salary dispute with the Cardinals and was threatening to leave the club if his demands were not met. The Cardinals receive Red Barrett who will win 21 games while Cooper struggles with arm troubles.

1987 - The Cubs beat the Braves 7-6 in 16 innings at Wrigley Field as Jerry Mumphrey doubles off Jim Acker to bring Ryne Sandberg home with the winning run. Dale Murphy is 2-for-3 with five walks in the game. Ozzie Virgil struck out five times. The Braves lose despite walking 14 times.

1988 - After a 12-27 start, Atlanta fires manager Chuck Tanner and replaces him with Russ Nixon. Tanner was 153-208 during his tenure.

MLB History

1948 - Joe DiMaggio homered in three-straight at-bats to help the Yankees to a 6-5 win over Cleveland.

1961 - Ernie Banks plays his first game in left field for the Cubs in a 2-1, 10 inning, loss to the Phillies.

1978 - The American League approves the transfer of the Boston Red Sox to a group headed by Jean Yawkey, Buddy LeRoux and Haywood Sullivan for a reported $15 million.

1984 - The Tigers defeat the Angels 4-2 to improve their record to 34-5 to begin the season. The victory is also their 16th straight on the road which ties the America League record that was set in 1912 by the Washington Senators.

2000 - Rickey Henderson just the third player in major league history to draw 2,000 walks in his career joining Babe Ruth and Ted Williams.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.