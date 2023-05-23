Braves News: Atlanta suffers frustrating loss to LA, Austin Riley Collects 500th Career Hit, More

Early on, it looked as if it was going to be an enjoyable Monday night of the Braves. However, after four early runs, Charlie Morton and the Braves bullpen imploded as the Dodgers outscored Atlanta 8-2 the rest of the way for an 8-6 victory. Some luck with balls in play were part of the success for LA, but five runs via the long ball also played a big role in the win. The big blow was a three run home run off the bat of Freddie Freeman in his return to Atlanta.

Though the loss was frustrating and the bullpen continues to be a concern, one bright spot was the continued recent success of Austin Riley. He went 1-2 with two walks on the evening, and is now hitting .308 with an .845 OPS over his last seven games. Sure, this is not peak Austin Riley, but it definitely is a step in the right direction compared to the previous month. He also collected his 500th career hit during the game.

Of course, the Braves are hoping that an eventual turnaround also occurs soon for Michael Harris II, who continues to struggle mightily at the dish. While the Braves are continuing to find ways to win, they certainly have to hope some significant contributors start to have a bit more luck and success as this home stand progresses.

