Daily Hammer Podcast: Charlie Morton, Bullpen Struggle in Loss to Dodgers

The Braves got off to a great start on Monday.

Unfortunately, it went downhill after that. Though the offense had a decent showing on Monday night, the Braves pitching struggles once again showed up. Charlie Morton allowed six runs while the bullpen had its own struggles in an 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Some encouraging signs were the contiuned successes of Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, but the continued struggles of AJ Minter and Michael Harris the II were also on full display. Getting these two back on a successful path must be a big priority for Atlanta moving forward.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more via the Daily Hammer.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.