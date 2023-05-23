 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sam Hilliard starts in place of Michael Harris as Braves continue series with Dodgers

Hilliard returns to the lineup for the first time since May 5.

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: APR 25 Marlins at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spencer Strider will make his 10th start of the season for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta fell in Monday’s opener 8-6. The Dodgers will start rookie Bobby Miller, who will be making his major league debut.

Sam Hilliard will get the start in center field Tuesday night replacing Michael Harris, who is mired in an 0-for-22 stretch at the plate. This will be Hilliard’s first start since May 5. Hilliard saw ample playing time in center while Harris was on the injured list with a strained back. He’s hitting .258/.319/.470 with three homers and a 112 wRC+.

The Dodgers haven't released their lineup yet for Tuesday’s game, but we will add it as soon as it becomes available.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Dodgers vs. Braves: May 22-24

View all 10 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power