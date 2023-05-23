Sam Hilliard starts in place of Michael Harris as Braves continue series with Dodgers

Spencer Strider will make his 10th start of the season for the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta fell in Monday’s opener 8-6. The Dodgers will start rookie Bobby Miller, who will be making his major league debut.

Sam Hilliard will get the start in center field Tuesday night replacing Michael Harris, who is mired in an 0-for-22 stretch at the plate. This will be Hilliard’s first start since May 5. Hilliard saw ample playing time in center while Harris was on the injured list with a strained back. He’s hitting .258/.319/.470 with three homers and a 112 wRC+.

The Dodgers haven't released their lineup yet for Tuesday’s game, but we will add it as soon as it becomes available.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.