Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays

Dodgers vs. Braves: May 22-24

The two best teams in the National League meet at Truist Park.

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a three-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta enters the series with the best record in the National League at 29-17 and currently holds a five-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East. The Dodgers are 29-19 and lead the NL West by two games over the Diamondbacks.

Series Schedule

Monday, May 22, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Gavin Stone
  • Charlie Morton

Tuesday, May 23, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Bobby Miller
  • Spencer Strider

Wednesday, May 24, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)

  • Tony Gonsolin
  • Bryce Elder
