Dodgers vs. Braves: May 22-24

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a three-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta enters the series with the best record in the National League at 29-17 and currently holds a five-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East. The Dodgers are 29-19 and lead the NL West by two games over the Diamondbacks.
Series Schedule
Monday, May 22, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)
- Gavin Stone
- Charlie Morton
Tuesday, May 23, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)
- Bobby Miller
- Spencer Strider
Wednesday, May 24, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports South)
- Tony Gonsolin
- Bryce Elder