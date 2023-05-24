This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz picks up his 200th career win

Braves Franchise History

1957 - Cubs rookie Frank Ernaga hits a solo home run and then triples in his first two major league at-bats against Warren Spahn. The Cubs beat the Braves 5-1 and Ernaga is the second National League rookie to debut with a triple and a homer. He will hit one more home run in his major league career.

1992 - John Smoltz sets a franchise record by striking out 15 in a 2-1 win over the Montreal Expos.

1999 - Tom Glavine allows nine runs for the first time in his career in a 10-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

2007 - John Smoltz throws seven scoreless innings to help the Braves defeat Tom Glavine and the Mets 2-1. Smoltz became the first pitcher in major league history with 200 career wins and 150 saves.

MLB History

1880 - Roger Connor hits his first major league home run. Connor retired in 1897 as the all-time leader in home runs with 136, a mark that would stand until Babe Ruth broke it in 1921.

1930 - Babe Ruth homers in both games of a doubleheader giving him nine home runs in one week.

1935 - The Reds host the Phillies in the first night game in major league history winning 2-1 in front of 25,000 fans.

1956 - Mickey Mantle records five hits and a walk in an 11-4 win over the tigers.

1964 - Harmon Killebrew hits the longest home run ever at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium. The shot traveled a reported 471 feet to left center.

1984 - The Tigers set a new American League record with their 17th consecutive road win with a 5-1 victory over the Angels.

1995 - Dennis Eckersley becomes the sixth pitcher in major league history with at least 300 saves.

