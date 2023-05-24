Braves News: Spencer Strider discusses loss to Dodgers, Braves TV contract, more

The Atlanta Braves have yet to veer back into the win column after dropping game two to the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Tuesday night. Atlanta’s lone run came off the bat of Austin Riley in the form of a two-out double in the bottom of the first. The Dodgers’ pitching staff was able to silence the Braves offense, who tallied just five hits.

Spencer Strider made the start and tossed six innings. He allowed four runs, two of which were earned. Despite his shaky performance, he still fanned 11 Dodgers, giving him his 10th game with 10+ strikeouts.

10 career games with 10+ strikeouts ⛽️



Spencer Strider has only made 30 MLB starts. pic.twitter.com/1eW1mFjTJf — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 24, 2023

“Normally I get away with a few mistakes in a game but tonight I didn’t,” Strider said postgame. “I’ve got to give credit to them. They’re capable of making you pay.”

“Generally, I hold myself to the standard that if I get a guy with two strikes and he gets on base then I’ve messed up,” he added. “There were a couple of times I didn’t execute. Sometimes you get away with it, but they’re talented.”

The Braves were handed their 19th loss of the season and look to avoid the sweep with Bryce Elder on the bump this evening.

More Braves News:

The Braves’ TV contract is currently tied up in bankruptcy proceedings, and here’s what we know.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Charlie Morton’s performance in the series opener versus the Dodgers.

MLB News:

New York Mets outfielder Tim Locastro will undergo thumb surgery to repair a torn UCL. Locastro will not be eligible to return until mid-June.

The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a major league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran. The former Brave has not pitched in the majors since 2021.

Los Angeles Dodgers righty Dustin May will be out until the All-Star Break after suffering an elbow strain last week.