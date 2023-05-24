Daily Hammer Podcast: Tough Tuesday from Start to Finish for Braves

It has been a tough few days for the Braves.

However, when you consider Atlanta is just 8-19 over 27 regular season games against the Dodgers now since 2018, we have been here before. Poor Defense and a lack of timely hitting have not been kind to the Braves over the past two games. Meanwhile, five Dodger home runs given up by the pitching staff has led to two straight losses. While Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley are looking good at the plate, the Braves overall have struggled mightily.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more in the Daily Hammer.

