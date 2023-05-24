 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris II both return to Braves lineup for series finale against Dodgers

It’s Travis d’Arnaud’s turn to serve as the backstop, while Michael Harris II gets back in the lineup after a day off

By Demetrius Bell
Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

As usual when it comes to the lineups being posted in this series, the Atlanta Braves have not wasted too much time getting their starting nine out into public knowledge. Fortunately for us, Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t wasted as much time as usually to get their lineups out, so we can actually talk about both teams without having to update you later on what’s going on.

So, here’s Atlanta’s lineup:

Travis d’Arnaud is returning to the lineup for the first time since Sunday afternoon, which is when the veteran catcher had a big day at the plate in order to help lead the Braves to a series win over Seattle. Also returning to the lineup is Michael Harris II, who is back in the nine after a day off. Harris is currently in the midst of a sophomore slump but there may be reason for hope: Chipper Jones has apparently been in contact with Harris and if there’s anybody on this planet whose advice on hitting baseballs should be listened to, it’s Chipper’s.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Dodgers are looking for tonight’s game:

First pitch for tonight is scheduled for 7:20 PM E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South or MLB Network if you live out-of-market.

