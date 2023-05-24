Dylan Dodd will start Thursday’s series opener against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will call up rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd to start Thursday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodd is starting tomorrow — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 25, 2023

Dodd began the season in the rotation and pitched well in his major league debut allowing one run in five innings against the Cardinals. He got hammered in his next start allowing seven runs to the Padres and was sent back to Gwinnett. He returned for a spot start on May 4 and pitched better allowing three runs over a career-best six innings against the Marlins.

Jared Shuster is scheduled to start on Friday, meaning that the Braves will go with two rookies to start the series. No word yet on what the corresponding roster move will be.