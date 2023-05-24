 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Thread: 5/24/2023

Braves look to avoid the brooms.

By Demetrius Bell
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

It’s been a rough two days for the Atlanta Braves, as they were unable to get the best of the Los Angeles Dodgers and now find themselves scrambling to avoid getting swept at home again. The Braves will be leaning on Bryce Elder tonight in the hopes that he can continue to defy the odds with another good start. Hopefully Elder’s dark magic is able to overcome Tony Gonsolin’s cat magic, as the Dodgers would be thrilled if Gonsolin picked up another scoreless start for this season.

This should be an interesting game and hopefully we’ll see the Braves avoid getting swept. There’s no reason to sound the alarms if a sweep does happen but also, nobody wants to see Los Angeles come in here and take all three, right? Right. Let’s get the job done tonight, Braves.

