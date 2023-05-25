Braves News: Atlanta avoids sweep, Dylan Dodd and more

It is probably too early to declare a win in May as a must-win, but Wednesday’s 4-3 walk-off victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly felt that way. Atlanta watched a 3-1 lead slip away in the eighth on a bloop double by Miguel Vargas off of Nick Anderson. Raisel Iglesias got Max Muncy to pop out with runners at the corners in the ninth.

Austin Riley got Atlanta’s rally started with his second double of the night. Travis d’Arnaud moved him to third on a ground out and Ozzie Albies lifted the seventh pitch of his at-bat to deep right field for a sacrifice fly to bring home the winning run.

