 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Atlanta avoids sweep, Dylan Dodd and more

Atlanta improved to 30-19 on the season.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It is probably too early to declare a win in May as a must-win, but Wednesday’s 4-3 walk-off victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly felt that way. Atlanta watched a 3-1 lead slip away in the eighth on a bloop double by Miguel Vargas off of Nick Anderson. Raisel Iglesias got Max Muncy to pop out with runners at the corners in the ninth.

Austin Riley got Atlanta’s rally started with his second double of the night. Travis d’Arnaud moved him to third on a ground out and Ozzie Albies lifted the seventh pitch of his at-bat to deep right field for a sacrifice fly to bring home the winning run.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power