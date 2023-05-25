Braves News: Atlanta avoids sweep, Dylan Dodd and more

It is probably too early to declare a win in May as a must-win, but Wednesday’s 4-3 walk-off victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly felt that way. Atlanta watched a 3-1 lead slip away in the eighth on a bloop double by Miguel Vargas off of Nick Anderson. Raisel Iglesias got Max Muncy to pop out with runners at the corners in the ninth.
Austin Riley got Atlanta’s rally started with his second double of the night. Travis d’Arnaud moved him to third on a ground out and Ozzie Albies lifted the seventh pitch of his at-bat to deep right field for a sacrifice fly to bring home the winning run.
Braves News
- Rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd will be called up to start Thursday’s series opener against the Phillies.
- Brian Snitker discussed Bryce Elder’s maturation and Michael Soroka’s good outing prior to Wednesday’s game.
- The 2023 season has been a struggle for A.J. Minter. Here is a closer look at what is ailing one of Atlanta’s top relievers.
- Bad news on the injury front for Braves prospect J.R. Ritchie who is headed for Tommy John surgery.
- Mock Draft season is officially here and The Athletic’s Keith Law projects high school third baseman Aidan Miller to the Braves at pick No. 24.
MLB News
- Twins infielder Carlos Correa could be headed to the injured list after an MRI revealed a muscle strain in the arch of his left foot.
- Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday. Aaron Boone said earlier this week that he expects Donaldson to return to an everyday role when he is ready.
- The Chicago White Sox are giving Jake Burger reps at second base. With Eloy Jimenez returning soon, the Sox are trying to find a way to keep his bat in the lineup.
- Pirates starter Vince Velasquez is nearing a return and will likely make a start on Pittsburgh’s upcoming trip.
- Padres left-hander Drew Pomeranz underwent a cleanup procedure on his left elbow earlier this week. It is unclear how long the injury will keep him out, but the team is hopeful that he will return at some point this season.
- The Red Sox are moving veteran Corey Kluber to the bullpen.
- The Reds selected the contract of pitching prospect Eduardo Salazar and designated former Braves reliever Silvino Bracho for assignment.
