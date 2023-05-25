 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Bounce Back in Walk-Off Fashion

The Braves salvage the series against the Dodgers.

By Shawn Coleman
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

They are just never down for long.

The Braves earned the win on Wednesday night against the Dodgers thanks to a walk-off sacrifice fly from Ozzie Albies to earn a 4-3 win. Bryce Elder was superb, Austin Riley had another great game, and Marcell Ozuna continues to mash. The depth of the Braves continues to be a true testament to how good of a team they are, and why they typically can bounce back in successful fashion after they struggle.

Plus, Brian Snitker speaks on Michael Soroka, and after some time with Chipper, Michael Harris II finds some success at the plate.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more on the Daily Hammer.

