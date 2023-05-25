Braves recall Dylan Dodd, place Michael Tonkin on 15-day IL

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have recalled Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett and he will start Thursday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Michael Tonkin has been placed on the IL with a strained neck in the leadup to today’s game.
The #Braves today recalled LHP Dylan Dodd to Atlanta and placed RHP Michael Tonkin on the 15-day injured list, backdated to May 24, with a strained neck.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 25, 2023
Dodd began the season in Atlanta’s rotation and had a solid debut in St. Louis, but struggled in his first home start allowing seven runs to the Padres. He was sent back to Triple-A after that start, but returned on May 4 for a spot start in Miami where he allowed eight hits and three runs over six innings.
Michael Tonkin had an exciting start to his Braves tenure, being charged with just four runs in his first 19 innings while putting up a 15/3 K/BB ratio. Since then, though, he’s been charged with nine runs (six earned) across his last three outings while also giving up two homers and posting just a 4/3 K/BB ratio in his most recent 7 1⁄3 innings. As a result, his FIP- is up to 105 and and his xFIP- is now 106, and his overall production has dropped to replacement level.
