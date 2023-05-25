Braves recall Dylan Dodd, place Michael Tonkin on 15-day IL

As expected, the Atlanta Braves have recalled Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett and he will start Thursday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Michael Tonkin has been placed on the IL with a strained neck in the leadup to today’s game.

Dodd began the season in Atlanta’s rotation and had a solid debut in St. Louis, but struggled in his first home start allowing seven runs to the Padres. He was sent back to Triple-A after that start, but returned on May 4 for a spot start in Miami where he allowed eight hits and three runs over six innings.