Braves set for division matchup against Aaron Nola, Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will begin the final leg of their homestand Thursday when they begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the NLDS last season where the Phillies prevailed in four games.

The Braves avoided a sweep Wednesday with a walk-off 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta enters the series with a 30-19 record and currently holds a 5.5 game lead over the Miami Marlins and New York Mets in the NL East standings. Philadelphia rallied late for a 6-5 win Wednesday and is 23-26 on the season and are seven games back.

Atlanta continues to piece together its rotation and will send rookie Dylan Dodd to the mound to make his fourth career start. Dodd is set to be recalled to the major league roster Thursday and it is unclear if this will be a spot start or if he will stick in the rotation for another turn. Dodd’s overall numbers at the major league level are ugly, but most of that is skewed due to a bad start against San Diego where he allowed seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings. He held the Cardinals to just one run over five innings in his major league debut and allowed three runs over six innings in a spot start against the Marlins earlier this month.

The Phillies will go with veteran right-hander Aaron Nola who has a 4.31 ERA and a 3.92 FIP in 62 2/3 innings. Nola allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings in his last start against the Cubs. He has logged at least six innings in eight of his 10 starts this season. Nola is no stranger to the Braves and has a 3.39 ERA in 30 career starts against Atlanta.

Atlanta managed just five hits in Wednesday’s win, but slugged two more homers. The Braves are second in the NL and third in the majors with 80 home runs this season. Marcell Ozuna hit his ninth home run of the season Wednesday continuing his hot month of May. After starting the season 5-for-59, Ozuna is hitting .328/.403/.688 with seven home runs through 72 plate appearances in May.

Austin Riley doubled to start the ninth and eventually scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies. Riley had two doubles in the game and is showing signs of coming around. He currently has a seven-game hitting streak and has an extra-base hit in four-straight games.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan