Phillies vs. Braves: May 25-28

The Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep Wednesday night with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta improved to 30-19 on the season and upped their lead in the NL East division to 5.5 games over the Marlins and Mets. The Phillies enter the series with a 23-26 and are currently in fourth place in the division, seven games back.
Series Schedule
Thursday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)
- Aaron Nola
- Dylan Dodd
Friday, May 26, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)
- Taijuan Walker
- Jared Shuster
Saturday, May 27, 4:10 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast, FS1)
- Zack Wheeler
- Charlie Morton
Sunday, May 28, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- TBD
- Spencer Strider