Phillies vs. Braves: May 25-28

The Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep Wednesday night with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta improved to 30-19 on the season and upped their lead in the NL East division to 5.5 games over the Marlins and Mets. The Phillies enter the series with a 23-26 and are currently in fourth place in the division, seven games back.

Series Schedule

Thursday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Aaron Nola

Dylan Dodd

Friday, May 26, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

Taijuan Walker

Jared Shuster

Saturday, May 27, 4:10 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast, FS1)

Zack Wheeler

Charlie Morton

Sunday, May 28, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)