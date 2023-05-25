 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves

Phillies vs. Braves: May 25-28

The Braves face the Phillies for the first time in 2023

Contributors: SamSallick, Shawn Coleman, and Kris Willis
/ new

The Atlanta Braves avoided a sweep Wednesday night with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta improved to 30-19 on the season and upped their lead in the NL East division to 5.5 games over the Marlins and Mets. The Phillies enter the series with a 23-26 and are currently in fourth place in the division, seven games back.

Series Schedule

Thursday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

  • Aaron Nola
  • Dylan Dodd

Friday, May 26, 7:20 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast)

  • Taijuan Walker
  • Jared Shuster

Saturday, May 27, 4:10 p.m. ET (Bally Sports Southeast, FS1)

  • Zack Wheeler
  • Charlie Morton

Sunday, May 28, 7:10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

  • TBD
  • Spencer Strider
3 Total Updates Since
May 24, 2023, 10:42pm EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power