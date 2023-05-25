 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean Murphy back in lineup for series opener against Phillies

Murphy is in the lineup and hitting fourth.

By Kris Willis
Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are back at it Thursday night where they will begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd will get the start for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup and will be behind the plate and bat cleanup. Dodd will get the start, but the Braves still have not announced the corresponding roster move.

Trea Turner will be at shortstop and hit second in Thursday’s opener. Turner has had a tough start to his first season in Philadelphia, but hit a game-tying home run in the ninth in Wednesday’s game against Arizona. Alec Bohm starts at first base while Edmundo Sosa will man third.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

