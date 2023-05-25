Sean Murphy back in lineup for series opener against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are back at it Thursday night where they will begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd will get the start for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.
Sean Murphy returns to the lineup and will be behind the plate and bat cleanup. Dodd will get the start, but the Braves still have not announced the corresponding roster move.
Braves lineup for Thursday vs. Philly:— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 25, 2023
RF Acuña Jr.
1B Olson
3B Riley
C Murphy
LF Rosario
2B Albies
DH Ozuna
SS Arcia
CF Harris II
LHP Dylan Dodd
Trea Turner will be at shortstop and hit second in Thursday’s opener. Turner has had a tough start to his first season in Philadelphia, but hit a game-tying home run in the ninth in Wednesday’s game against Arizona. Alec Bohm starts at first base while Edmundo Sosa will man third.
Night 1 in The A. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 25, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/DrsuLZNTyE
First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.
Loading comments...