Sean Murphy back in lineup for series opener against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are back at it Thursday night where they will begin a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rookie left-hander Dylan Dodd will get the start for Atlanta while Philadelphia will go with veteran righty Aaron Nola.

Sean Murphy returns to the lineup and will be behind the plate and bat cleanup. Dodd will get the start, but the Braves still have not announced the corresponding roster move.

Braves lineup for Thursday vs. Philly:



RF Acuña Jr.

1B Olson

3B Riley

C Murphy

LF Rosario

2B Albies

DH Ozuna

SS Arcia

CF Harris II



LHP Dylan Dodd — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 25, 2023

Trea Turner will be at shortstop and hit second in Thursday’s opener. Turner has had a tough start to his first season in Philadelphia, but hit a game-tying home run in the ninth in Wednesday’s game against Arizona. Alec Bohm starts at first base while Edmundo Sosa will man third.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.