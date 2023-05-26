This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits 500th Career double

Braves Franchise History

1959 - Harvey Haddix retires the first 36 batters he faces against the Milwaukee Braves before losing the perfect game in the 13th when Felix Mantilla reaches on an error. Haddix walked Hank Aaron intentionally and then allowed an apparent three-run home run to Joe Adcock. Adcock passes Aaron on the basepaths and the homer is called a double as Mantilla scores the winning run. Lew Burdette goes the distance to pick up the win.

1969 - Hank Aaron hits his 500th career double becoming only the third major league player with 500 doubles and 500 home runs in their career.

2016 - Major League Baseball suspends Hector Olivera for 82 games following a domestic violence incident in April.

MLB History

1925 - Ty Cobb becomes the first major league player to record 1,000 career extra-base hits.

1962 - Sandy Koufax strikes out 16 Phillies in a 6-3 win.

1990 - The Angels induct Don Baylor into the team’s Hall of Fame.

1993 - Carlos Martinez homers off the head of Rangers outfielder Jose Canseco to help Cleveland to a 7-6 win.

1995 - Ken Griffey Jr. suffers a fractured wrist while making a spectacular catch at the wall on a fly ball by Kevin Bass. Griffey will undergo surgery and will be out for three months.

1997 - Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa and Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tony Womack hit inside-the-park home runs in the 6th inning of the Cubs’ 2 - 1 win. It’s the first time two inside-the-park homers had been hit in the same inning in 20 years.

2002 - Kansas City Royals reliever Cory Bailey wins both ends of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers, becoming the first pitcher since David Wells in 1989 to accomplish the feat.

2004 - Daryle Ward of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits for the cycle and ties his career best with six RBI in a 11 - 8 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The feat has been done 23 times in Pittsburgh history and 243 times in the majors since 1882. Ward joins his father, Gary Ward, to become the first father/son combination in major league history to hit for the cycle. The senior Ward accomplished the feat on September 18, 1980, for the Minnesota Twins.

2009 - The Royals beat the Tigers, 6 - 1. Zach Greinke improved to 8-1, 0.84. No pitcher had posted an ERA under 1.00 after 10 starts since Juan Marichal back in 1966.

2018 - Mike Trout has the first five-hit game of his career and drives in 4 runs to lead the Angels to an 11 - 4 win over the Yankees.

