PTBNL Episode 42: Tough stretch of the schedule, the Bryce Elder miracle continues, AJ Minter’s struggles and interesting RH vs LH splits

In Episode 42 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Stephen is going solo to talk about the tough stretch of games the Atlanta Braves just played and how they did overall as well as the incredible Bryce Elder and how he keeps doing it. He also covered the recent AJ Minter struggles as well as the team’s large gap in offensive production between right-handed and left handed-pitching.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.