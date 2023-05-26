Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud propels Braves over Phillies, Michael Tonkin to IL, and more

The Atlanta Braves began the four-game set with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies on a high note after taking the series opener 8-5. Dylan Dodd earned the start for the Braves, and between a few missed spots by Dodd and several big swings by the Phillies, this game was a back-and-forth affair.

Each team had racked up five runs through seven innings. But in the bottom of the eighth, the Braves bats came up huge. After an Ozzie Albies single, a ground-rule double by Marcell Ozuna, and a walk issued to Orlando Arcia, the sacks were full for Michael Harris II. Instead, Brian Snitker sent Travis d’Arnaud to the plate.

d’Arnaud made the Phillies pay and hit the go-ahead single to score Albies and Ozuna and bring the score to 7-5.

'



Travis d'Arnaud with the pinch-hit magic. pic.twitter.com/5OdCIthezW — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 26, 2023

“I didn’t know I was coming up there,” d’Arnaud said postgame. “But I’m always ready whenever Snit needs me. I didn’t try to do too much and just put a good swing on it.”

“It was electric,” he added. “Super loud and super fun. Always great to be a part of. It’s so much fun here. So much fun.”

The series continues today with Jared Shuster on the mound as the Braves look to win their third consecutive ballgame.

More Braves News:

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves placed RHP Michael Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck. The move is retroactive to May 24.

It was a notable Wednesday down on the farm, with a shutout, a walk-off, and more. Find out more in the minor league recap.

Episode 42 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses Bryce Elder’s miraculous outings, the Braves’ upcoming schedule, and more.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Wednesday night’s walk-off win against the Dodgers.

MLB News:

The New York Mets designated Gary Sanchez for assignment on Thursday. The veteran catcher was called up by the Mets last week.

The Chicago Cubs have released first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was designated for assignment last week. Hosmer has returned to free agency.

Former Brave Julio Teheran made his debut for the Milwaukee Brewers. In his first major league outing since April 2021, Teheran tossed five innings of one-run ball.

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Connor Overton underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of 2023 and a portion of 2024.