Battery Power TV: These Braves are throwing a surprise party

On Bryce Elder and Marcell Ozuna and the Braves’ Memorial Day weekend series vs. the Phillies

By Cory McCartney and Grant McAuley
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Who saw this coming?

Bryce Elder leads the National League in ERA and Marcell Ozuna is putting together a Player of the Month campaign for May, and amid a gauntlet of a schedule, the Atlanta Braves are reaping the benefits of their surprising runs.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on Elder and Ozuna, and the Braves’ Memorial Day weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

