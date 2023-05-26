Battery Power TV: These Braves are throwing a surprise party

Who saw this coming?

Bryce Elder leads the National League in ERA and Marcell Ozuna is putting together a Player of the Month campaign for May, and amid a gauntlet of a schedule, the Atlanta Braves are reaping the benefits of their surprising runs.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on Elder and Ozuna, and the Braves’ Memorial Day weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

