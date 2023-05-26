Braves vs. Phillies GameThread: 5/26/2023

The Braves look to get the holiday weekend started off right by winning their third game in a row. The inconsistent Taijuan Walker and the kinda-underachieving, kinda-overachieving Phillies offense stands in their way.

Another thing that might stand in their way is the success (specifically, a lack thereof) of Jared Shuster. The young lefty had his first good major league outing last time out, and will need to keep it going for the Braves to have much of a chance... unless they want to slug Walker into oblivion the way they did Aaron Nola on Thursday night.

Statcast graphic time!

Love seeing Austin Riley creep back into redder xwOBAs after a rough stretch. Also wondering whether Eddie Rosario gets more than about 50 PAs’ more worth of rope — feels like the Braves are coming to an intersection point of sorts with him.

In case you needed them in your life for some reason, the preview is here and the lineups post is here. First pitch is at 7:20 pm ET.