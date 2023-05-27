Braves News: Braves fall to Phillies in game two, AJ Smith-Shawver strong in Triple-A, more

Friday marked an anticlimactic day for the Atlanta Braves, who dropped game two of a four game series to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-4. The Braves’ bats were hot, out-hitting the Phils 11-7. Austin Riley extended his hitting streak to nine games, while Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II each went deep.

The pitching staff, however, issued seven walks. Three were issued by starter Jared Shuster, and Joe Jimenez, Lucas Luetge, and Collin McHugh each surrendered a base on balls.

Unfortunately for the Braves, closer Craig Kimbrel recorded his 400th career save and became the eighth pitcher in major league history to do so. The silver lining is that 186 of those saves came in a Braves uniform, still holding the franchise record.

Craig Kimbrel becomes the 8th reliever ever to reach 400 saves.



And he does it in Atlanta, where it all started. pic.twitter.com/QwrDi6z5yi — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2023

The Braves look to get back into the win column today as Charlie Morton starts a pivotal game three against righty Zack Wheeler.

More Braves News:

20-year-old AJ Smith-Shawver earned another start for Triple-A Gwinnett and tossed seven solid innings, despite taking a loss. More in the minor league recap.

Battery Power TV looks at the numbers of Marcell Ozuna and Bryce Elder during the month of May and discusses their Player of the Month candidacy.

MLB News:

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was hospitalized after taking a line drive to the head on Friday night. Testing did not reveal any fractures, but the club placed Adames on the concussion injured list.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. The move is retroactive to May 25.

The Cincinnati Reds have placed OF Wil Myers on the 15-day injured list with a kidney stone. The move is backdated to May 24.

Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias has opted out of his minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.