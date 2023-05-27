Charlie Morton gets the nod as Braves look to bounce back against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will try to get back in the win column Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves took the opener Thursday, but dropped a 6-4 decision Friday night. Saturday’s game will feature a good pitching matchup between Charlie Morton and Zack Wheeler.

Morton will get the start for the Braves and will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out. Morton allowed seven hits and a season-high six runs in his last start against the Dodgers. Morton has faced the Phillies 17 times in his career and has a 4.81 ERA in 86 innings. He had a 5.47 ERA in five starts against Philadelphia last season.

Wheeler has been a workhorse since joining the Phillies and will be making his 11th start of the season in Saturday’s game. It has been a bit of an up and down season for Wheeler who has a 4.11 ERA, but just a 2.90 FIP in 57 innings. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs over six innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. Wheeler has allowed 17 hits and seven earned runs over his last two starts (12 innings) combined.

Marcell Ozuna will look to continue his hot streak as he is coming off a 3-for-4 night in last night’s game in which he hit his eleventh homer of the year. Ozuna is hitting .366/.438/.789 with a 221 wRC+ in May. Austin Riley picked up another hit in Friday’s loss, extending his hitting streak to nine-straight games.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 pm E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time : Saturday, May 27, 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park: Atlanta,Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen: 680 AM/93.7FM The Fan