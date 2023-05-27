Braves recall Dereck Rodriguez, option Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez was recalled from Gwinnett while Dylan Dodd was optioned back to Triple A.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Atlanta and optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 27, 2023

The Braves claimed Rodriguez off waivers from the Twins on May 15 and optioned him to Gwinnett. He has worked as a starter and a reliever during his career. He made two appearances for The Stripers allowing four hits and one run in three innings. He has a 4.27 ERA and a 4.88 FIP in 229 2/3 innings at the major league level in his career.

Dodd started Thursday’s series opener against the Phillies and allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings. Brian Snitker was noncommittal after that game as to whether or not Dodd would stick in the rotation and we now have that answer. The interesting part is that this could potentially open the door for Michael Soroka’s return to the major league rotation.

Soroka threw 96 pitches while allowing two hits and one run over six innings Tuesday for Gwinnett. He is currently listed as Gwinnett’s starter for Sunday, but would seemingly be an option to return during Atlanta’s upcoming road trip which begins Monday in Oakland.